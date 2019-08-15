× Find $2,000 in cash in downtown Greensboro tonight with Breakout Games’ citywide treasure hunt

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anyone looking to make $2,000?

Thursday evening, Breakout Games is taking the game to the streets of Greensboro.

This time, however, instead of trying to find your way out of one of their escape rooms, you’re on the hunt for $100 bills.

Breakout Games plans to host this free, citywide treasure hunt beginning at 5 p.m. on Aug. 15.

Throughout downtown Greensboro, the escape room runners plan to strategically hide 20 $100 bills.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., game runners will post the coordinates of $100 bills to the Breakout Games Greensboro’s website. Players can also sign up to receive coordinates by texting “GREENSBOROHUNT” to 31996.

All players need to do is check the website or text, find the location and be the first to take the prize.