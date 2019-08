WEST MONROE, La. — Drivers stopped for minor traffic violations in Louisiana on Wednesday morning got quite the surprise, KNOE reports.

Instead of getting a ticket, they were surprised by Duck Dynasty star Si Robertson, who was riding shotgun with police.

Robertson also had a $100 gift card for them.

Robertson said he did this to help families with back-to-school expenses and to improve police-community relations.

Police did give the drivers warnings for their violations.