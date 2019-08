Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. -- Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy and their child were on a plane that crashed in Tennessee on Thursday afternoon, according to Mike Davis, with JR Motorsports.

Davis said the Earnhardts were not injured.

Airport Manager Dan Cogan told WJHL the private plane ran off the end of the runway at Elizabethton Airport and caught fire.

Davis said everyone on the plane, including two pilots, are expected to be OK.