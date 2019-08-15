Dad uses billboard to thank Brenner Children’s Hospital staff after 3-year-old son’s week-long stay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A father came up with a special way to say thank you to the people that cared for his son during a hospital stay.

Daniel Driscoll, 3, was admitted to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital for a serious bone infection.

At the end of seven days, he was well enough to go home. His dad wanted to say thank you for the care his son received and decided to do it using a billboard he had seen from his son’s hospital room.

"Daniel and I would tell time sitting in the window, especially when a helicopter would land and one of the things we could see was that billboard," said Dan Driscoll, Daniel's father. "And it kept rotating through so after watching it for maybe the fifth or sixth day, I can remember some family visiting and thought, 'Wouldn’t it be neat if we could get a thank you to the nursing staff and the doctors and the team on the floor?' [They] had been absolutely amazing and incredible in every single way."

The billboard can be seen from Business 40 and from many of the rooms at Brenner Children’s Hospital.

"It’s just spectacular, I mean it’s just so unique. It’s just a cool way to say thank you and all of us really appreciated it. Sometimes this can be a thankless job and that was one heck of a way to say thank you," said Wendy Brown, one of the nurses who took care of Daniel.

It’s been a month since his discharge and his dad says Daniel is doing great.