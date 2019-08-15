Cute or creepy? Mysterious dolls popping up in one Missouri county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, Mo. – Some think it is funny; others think it is just downright creepy. Dolls are popping up in Jefferson County, Missouri, and no one knows why.

"They're getting pretty good where they are putting these; putting them where they are going to be seen. This one was at a major intersection," Festus Chief of Police Tim Lewis told KTVI.

All the dolls look similar. They are very realistic. People living in the community said it is not only the dolls that are creepy but where they are placed that is strange.

"When we found this one, it was laying in front of our building. We picked it up and it was the doll, they've been hanging on top of stop signs, laying in front of the license office," said Angela Ravellette.

Chief Lewis said it is all fun in games but he’s worried someone is going to get hurt.

"As you can tell, it looks like a little girl, the hands are sewn to the face, no face on it. If you were to see it from behind it looks like a little girl. If you’re out and about and you see that, it looks like a little girl crying, against a pole and someone is going to stop,” he said. “In this town, people are good-hearted. People are going to stop to make sure that’s not a child. They are going to get hit or they are going to get run over and then you’re dealing with a catastrophe.”

Chief Lewis said they do not know where the dolls are coming from or who is putting them there.

"That's what we think it is – somebody wants attention, they think it's funny. They’re giggling as they see people stopping," he said.

Prank or not, Chief Lewis said to be aware of your surroundings.

"We think it's a joke but if someone thinks it's a child, and they take steps to get that child out of traffic and they get injured, it's not a joke anymore," he said.