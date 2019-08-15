× Carolina Beach not looking back after legalizing exposed buttocks on the beach, amending nudity ordinance

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. — Thanks to Carolina Beach’s newly amended public nudity ordinance, you can now show off your buttocks to your heart’s content.

WECT reports town leaders took action after a person complained about a lifeguard’s “skimpy” bathing suit.

“Our council and staff received an email that a citizen felt like the female lifeguard bathing suits were too skimpy and revealing,” said Carolina Beach Councilwoman LeAnn Pierce. “The town attorney realized that we may need to revisit the ordinance.”

That citizen may not be happy with the result, however, because instead of tightening the public nudity laws, they loosened them.

According to the old town ordinance, “It is unlawful for any person to appear on any public beach, any public street or any public park in a state of dress or undress so as to expose to the view of others the human male or female pubic area, pubic hair, anus, vulva or buttocks with less than a fully opaque covering.”

At their Tuesday meeting, the council struck the word “buttocks” from the list, effectively making it legal to expose your buttocks, so long as it’s at a public beach, park or street.

“Point worth making — we’re aligned with State statute,” said Carolina Beach Mayor Joe Benson, according to WECT.