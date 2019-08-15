Amazon draws more than 800 people to hiring event in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Hundreds of people waited in line outside Greensboro Christian Church Thursday afternoon, many of them hoping to drop a resume at Amazon's booth during a hiring fair.

Triad Goodwill advertised Amazon as one of the featured employers, but representatives on-site told FOX8 they did not have any current local positions open.

Instead, representatives handed out cards with information for people to text the company's line to receive updates on job openings.

While some were disappointed, others said they were grateful for a chance to learn more.

“It makes me feel good because Amazon is such a big growing organization and Kernersville is getting ready to hire a thousand people, so I feel confident about having a chance,” Jon Fish said.

More than 800 people attended the hiring event, some waiting over an hour to get inside.

“I have been doing this for 27 years and I have never seen a crowd like this, except the height of the recession,” said Damian Birkel, who founded Professionals in Transition.

Ericka James said she was excited to see a big name like Amazon at the event and said it was the employer most people were talking about while they waited.

“They were like, 'I came to see Amazon, came to see what they were about. I came to see what’s the requirements, and who they were going to hire and what they needed,'” she said.

The online retailer said they plan to open positions for the Kernersville fulfillment center in May.

More than 30 other employers also spoke with potential hires, including UPS, FedEx and the Greensboro Fire Department.