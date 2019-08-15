Airbnb listings eclipse total rooms across all 7 top hotel chains, Uber to cut costs by cutting birthday balloons and more

In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Airbnb listings which finally eclipsed the total rooms operated by all seven top hotel chains, Uber which plans to cut costs by cutting balloons from the budget and Googlers who are urging Google not to bid on the contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

