90-year-old Triad golfer still plays 3 times a week

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. -- Dot Lambeth knows a thing or two about golf. She’s been playing for 50 years.

“I'm real competitive,” said Lambeth, who plays three times a week and still sets new goals. “I played last Thursday and I had 104, well that's not too terrible bad but not as good as I want to be.”

But, it’s her current milestone that’s getting a lot of attention. She just turned 90.

"I'm just lucky to be able to bend over and walk and run if I need to still," Lambeth said.

She grew up on a tobacco farm, became a school teacher, got married and had four children. Her late husband introduced her to golf.

“I try to do everything I can for myself,” said Lambeth, who also mows her own yard and keeps up her home and garden. “I know at one time, if I live long enough, I'll be a burden but nobody wants to be so I just try to keep doing things myself.”

In addition to staying busy, Lambeth says her real secrets to it all are good genes, a good loving family and the good Lord.

“If I had more time in the day, I’d probably take a nap,” Lambeth said.