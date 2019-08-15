× 14-year-old boy gets sucked inside drain at water park after ‘dare’

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas — A teenager is in critical condition after he was sucked inside a drain at a water park in Crystal Beach, KTRK reported.

The incident happened at the Fun Town Water Park Saturday.

“From my understanding, it might have been on a dare,” Galveston County Sheriff Henry Troschessett said. “He’s a large, 14-year-old, my size, 5’11”, and he picked (the grate to the drain) up, and when he did that, he slipped into the intake.”

An employee shut the pipes off, but it was too late. The sheriff’s office says the teen was able to escape, but he suffered serious internal injuries.

Fun Town’s owner told KTRK his heart goes out to the family but they couldn’t comment.

The sheriff’s office said they’re still investigating.