14 men charged with soliciting prostitution in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — More than a dozen men were arrested after they allegedly agreeing to pay for sexual acts in Alamance County.
The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office reports that 14 men were arrested Wednesday in a joint operation called “Summer Special.”
The operation targetted people involved in the commercial sex industry.
The 14 men arrested were described as potential clients and charged with solicitation of prostitution.
- Richard Jordan Edinger is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.
- Gary Wayne Hatfield is charged with felony solicitation of prostitution for a second offense.
- Christopher Neal Martin is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.
- Andy Dwayne Durham is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.
- Jason Peter Fine is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.
- Michael Jones 9 is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.
- Guillermo Mendez is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.
- James Derek Chiasson is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.
- Robert Louis Ulmer is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.
- Salah Khan is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.
- Jesse James Carty is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.
- Gardener Noah Succop is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
- David Author Welch is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
- Michael Wayne Sellars is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300, Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500, the NCSBI at (336) 256-1362 or the Department of Homeland Security Investigations at (336) 275-4951.
