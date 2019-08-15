14 men charged with soliciting prostitution in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — More than a dozen men were arrested after they allegedly agreeing to pay for sexual acts in Alamance County.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office reports that 14 men were arrested Wednesday in a joint operation called “Summer Special.”

The operation targetted people involved in the commercial sex industry.

The 14 men arrested were described as potential clients and charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Richard Jordan Edinger is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Gary Wayne Hatfield is charged with felony solicitation of prostitution for a second offense.

Christopher Neal Martin is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Andy Dwayne Durham is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Jason Peter Fine is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Michael Jones 9 is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Guillermo Mendez is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

James Derek Chiasson is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Robert Louis Ulmer is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Salah Khan is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Jesse James Carty is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Gardener Noah Succop is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

David Author Welch is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Michael Wayne Sellars is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300, Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500, the NCSBI at (336) 256-1362 or the Department of Homeland Security Investigations at (336) 275-4951.