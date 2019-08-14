× Winston-Salem police officer among 2 facing child abuse charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer is among two people facing child abuse charges, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

David Benjamin Ingram, 36, and Jaimie Leonard Binkley, 31, both face multiple child abuse charges.

On Oct. 2, 2018, detectives began an investigation into reports that a child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

As part of that investigation, Binkley was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile on Nov. 28, 2018.

On June 19, detectives started a second investigation after reports that the same child had suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

On Wednesday, Binkley was charged with child abuse inflicting serious physical injury from the June 19 incident and child abuse from the Oct. 2, 2018, incident.

Ingram was also charged on Wednesday. He faces charges of negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile from the June 19 incident and charges of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile from the Oct. 2, 2018, incident.

Binkley was released under a $50,000 unsecured bond. Ingram was released under a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Ingram has been an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department since March 2006. His current employment status with the agency is “suspended pending termination.”

Binkley is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 29. Ingram is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 29 and Sept. 9.