Winston-Salem man shot during robbery on East 17th Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot and robbed early Wednesday morning in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 3 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at 1522 N. Liberty St.

At the scene, police found 52-year-old James Edward McGoogan suffering from a gunshot wound.

McGoogan told police a person shot and robbed him on the 1000 block of East 17th Street.

The shooter ran away before police arrived.

McGoogan was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Winston-Salem police ask anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

