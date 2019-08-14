Winston-Salem man seriously injured after hit by SUV while crossing the street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured when an SUV hit him and kept going, according to police.

At about 8:37 p.m. Tuesday evening, 59-year-old Jerry Wayne Samuels was crossing the 2900 block of New Walkertown Road when the SUV, driving southwest on New Walkertown, hit him.

The SUV then kept going and didn't stop.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital with very serious injuries.

Evidence suggests the vehicle suspected in the hit and run may be a gray or silver late model Jeep Cherokee or similar vehicle.