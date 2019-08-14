× Watch 25 hours of ‘Friends,’ earn $1,000, free Netflix for year

In celebration of the upcoming 25-year anniversary of the iconic TV show “Friends,” a company is offering quite the prize.

FrontierBundles.com will commemorate the milestone by rewarding one lucky fan $1,000 for watching 25 hours of the show.

The company explained the task:

“In honor of the 25th anniversary of Friends’ debut, one lucky candidate’s task will be to watch 25 hours’ worth of the show (roughly 60 episodes) before September 22, 2019. As you work your way through the show, you’ll also be required to live-tweet throughout your experience. Once you have completed your marathon, tweet a picture of yourself celebrating the day of September 22 with your own friends (be sure to tag @FrontierCorp in your post) and we will send you your hard-earned reward! Could there BE a more perfect gig out there?”

FrontierBundles.com will also give you a year-long Netflix subscription. If you already have a Netflix subscription, they will send you a Visa gift card valued at the cost of a year-long subscription.

