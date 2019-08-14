‘The bullet could have killed me’: Bullet barely misses woman driving through Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It was a brush with death for one woman driving in Winston-Salem Tuesday night.

Shots were fired into a car on Midpines Drive near Clemmonsville Road at 9:40 p.m.

The woman did not want to be identified beyond her first name because the shooter still hasn't been caught.

Sara told FOX8 she was making her way down Old Salisbury Road when she was rerouted down Midpines Drive because of a downed tree. As she approached the stop sign at Clemmonsville Road she came under fire.

"I heard a pow and then immediately another pow, and the second pow was crazy loud," Sara said.

She says her driver's side window was rolled down when the bullet shot through her car. The bullet flew past her face and then exited through the passenger side shattering the window.

"It could have hit me in the head. The bullet could have killed me," Sara said.

She wants whoever pulled the trigger to know their actions are reckless, but more importantly, potentially deadly.

"They could have taken my life from my family and my friends and my boyfriend, like they could have taken all of that away from me and them," she said.

If you have any information on this crime contact the Winston-Salem Police Department.