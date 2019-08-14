× Pilot seriously hurt in North Carolina plane crash

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens of emergency crews were on the scene of a plane crash in Watauga County Wednesday morning, WSOC reports.

The crash happened just after 8:40 a.m. near Deep Gap on the 3900 block of Hardin Road, about 10 miles northeast of Boone, according to officials.

Deputies told WSOC that the pilot had to be carried out from the crash site and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials have not said what led to the crash, which is under investigation.