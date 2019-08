× Person hit by car, seriously injured on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was hit by a car and seriously injured on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro Wednesday night, according to Greensboro police.

It happened at 6:50 p.m. the intersection of Big Tree Way where the person was trying to cross Wendover.

The person was hit by an SUV and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word on charges.

