× Panthers player Bryan Cox Jr. cited for having marijuana, speeding on I-85

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Carolina Panthers player Bryan Cox Jr. has been accused of speeding and having marijuana, according to the WSOC.

Troopers said they smelled marijuana after initially pulling over Cox, 25, for driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said Cox was cited for speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

He was stopped along Interstate 85 northbound in Kings Mountain.

Cox is a defensive end with the Panthers. Wednesday was the team’s last day of training camp in Spartanburg.

In March, the Panthers announced they would re-sign Cox who has been with the team since 2017.