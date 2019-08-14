NC Fusion teaches kids life skills through soccer in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday Soccer is fun, engaging and free, and many of the kids who attend look forward to it all week long.

With the exception of some holiday weekends, the program takes place every weekend from early March through late October.

The goal, according to Sari Rose, is to help develop children and inspire them to reach their full potential.

“It’s our mission to take soccer to the community and really use it as a powerful tool to help kids develop personal and social responsibility so they can be successful at home, at school, in their community,” said Rose, director of outreach with NC Fusion Foundation.

Greensboro United Soccer Foundation, now NC Fusion, serves about 1,000 children in Greensboro from elementary school to high school, through camps, outreach and at schools.

“The club itself does a really good job of getting soccer out into the community,” said Rose. “But there`s a lot of areas where it`s difficult for kids to play, either because of transportation, because of cost, or just because of knowledge.

The foundation focuses on making the game accessible for underserved youth—many of whom are refugees.

“You have to get along with others. You have to be selfless sometimes. You have to follow the rules,” said Rose. “They`re able to take what they learn on the soccer field and translate that to how they can be successful off the field."

And now, thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, NC Fusion Foundation is aiming to have an even greater impact for years to come.

“The Community Foundation has given us money so we can assess our strengths and weaknesses and map out that plan for the future so that we can grow and serve more kids in our community,” said Rose.