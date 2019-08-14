Model train enthusiasts in King hope to spark kids’ imagination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING, N.C. -- David Eriksen and Steve Buchenauer have been busy building a model train layout that will attract kids.

“We spent more than 350 hours working on it,” Eriksen said. “My favorite part is the most difficult part, the river. We did the river four times.”

He and Buchenauer set up the model inside the storefront of Gullions Christian Supply Store on South Main Street. The store gave them the space for free.

But it was a labor of love for he and Buchenauer.

“I always loved the history of the railroad,” said Buchenauer, who installed several switches that will allow children to interact with the model. “The scenery is really my favorite part.”

The model, which includes familiar replicas of local places, is all in hopes of inspiring future railroaders.

“Hopefully more people will fall in love with this hobby,” said Eriksen, who hopes this will be the first of many more layouts. “It's called ‘Hand to Rails Trail’ and we hope to have models in Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain and Elkin.”

The trail is in an area that was once served by a common railroad but instead of freight, this new model line will carry imagination.