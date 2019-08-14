Man left girlfriend’s kids at wrong day care after insisting he was right, workers said

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A man abandoned two toddlers at a St. Louis County day care Tuesday morning, police said.

Investigators scrambled for hours to find the parents of a 4-year-old boy and his 2-year-old sister, who were dropped off at the Kingdom Kare day care.

The workers had never seen the children before Tuesday, but the kids appeared to be well cared for, the operators of the day care told KTVI.

A man brought them inside, insisted it was the right day care and then left, workers said. The staff called the police.

The kids fit right in at the day care and stayed there most of the day.

The little boy gave enough information that police were able to track down their grandmother, day care manager Marquita Carter said.

Late Tuesday afternoon, St. Louis County police confirmed the kids’ mother had been at a hospital for a medical procedure. The man who dropped them off was her boyfriend, police said. Unfortunately, he did not stick around the day care to help sort things out.