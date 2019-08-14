Historic Grimes Brothers mill building in downtown Lexington needs repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Whether you drive by or walk past it, it’s hard to miss the Grimes Brothers mill building on the corner of West Center and North State streets.

“I hate to see it looking in the shape it is now,” said a concerned citizen, who wanted to remain anonymous.

He remembers it looking better.

It served as a mill until the 1960s

“I used to come over here with my dad, we would come get our corn mill ground at this place,” he said.

Now, it sits vacant and an eyesore to some.

“The other side of the building over there you’re going to see the brick deteriorating or coming off,” he said.

In 2002, the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places, a designation for buildings worth preserving.

“I couldn’t understand why they don’t at least mow the grass,” he said.

Untamed weeds now welcome people instead of a sign.

“Look where the sign used to be out here there’s nothing but the post left, the signs gone,” he said.

He’s now urging the owner of the property to get the building back in shape.

“It’s deteriorating and it used to be a beautiful place at one time,” he said.

35.824960 -80.254458