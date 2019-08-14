Greensboro waitress robbed at gunpoint, car stolen outside of diner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are searching for the man who held a woman at gunpoint and stole her car.

It happened Wednesday between 6 and 6:30 a.m. outside of Smith Street Diner, near Battleground Avenue.

The woman had just driven into the employee parking lot and started to get out of her car when an unidentified man came up behind her.

“He said, 'Give me your cash and give me your car keys,'” said Beth Kizhnerman, the owner of Smith Street Diner.

She was at home when she got the call that one of her employees had been robbed.

She said that her employee handed the man her cellphone, cash and anything else she had on hand.

The man then sped off on Smith Street in the White Crown Victoria.

Below is a photo of the stolen car. It has a missing front bumper and a spotlight on the front window.

The woman was not hurt but is still extremely shaken up.

“It is scary,” Kizhnerman said. “You think that you’re safe and we really have to be a lot more diligent.”

The owner said that they will be working to improve security procedures around the store.

Other news that troubled her, crime stats from Greensboro police show that this is the second time a carjacking like this has happened within a two-block stretch on Smith Street.

Data shows that a woman’s car was stolen on July 26 outside of an apartment complex.

Greensboro police say that it’s too early to tell if the crimes are connected.

Regardless, Kizhnerman said they will make sure everyone travels in twos when they leave the restaurant.