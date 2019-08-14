Community outraged after video surfaces of racist slur painted on ‘spirit rock’ at South Davidson High School

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A racist message painted onto a rock at South Davidson High School has some in the community furious.

FOX8 obtained a copy of the video, which appears to be a Snapchat video. It appears to show a group of white young people standing around a blue painted rock. The word “Kill” followed by a racial slur for black people is painted on in white.

Davidson County Schools told FOX8 that the rock in question is a “spirit rock.” These rocks are painted by different groups within the school community.

DCS added that Tuesday’s gathering was done without the knowledge or permission of the school administration.

When asked if the student or students responsible are facing disciplinary action, the district said they legally cannot discuss individual student matters.

“However, our school board policies do allow principals to administer short and/or long term suspensions of students when necessary to maintain order and safety in our schools and our leadership is supportive of appropriate consequences for serious violations of school policies,” the district told FOX8.