‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for slayings of mother, 10-year-old spotted in Florida

Posted 10:44 am, August 14, 2019, by

Jack Turner

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.  — Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old man who is considered a “person of interest” in the Pennsylvania slayings of a mother and her 10-year-old son.

Jack Turner was recently spotted in Florida.

Officials with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said late Tuesday that there have been three confirmed sightings of Turner in the St. Augustine area.

Turner is known to have connections in the area and may still be in St. Johns County, deputies said.

Officials said Turner should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

