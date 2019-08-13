Video of girl putting dog in clothes dryer, turning it on prompts police investigation

Warning: Some may find this video disturbing, viewer discretion advised

LEWISVILLE, Texas – Texas authorities say they are aware of a social media video showing a girl laughing as she puts a dog in the clothes dryer and turns it on.

The disturbing video shows the dryer operating for several seconds, as the Shih Tzu tumbles inside and the girl claps and screams with apparent excitement. When she opens the door the dog struggles to get to its feet, then runs into the next room.

The video originally appeared on Instagram with the caption “I’m gonna put his a** back in the dryer,” KTVT reports. Horrified viewers reportedly contacted Dallas police and animal services over the weekend.

The Dallas Police Department began working to identify the girl in the video, but, after evidence led investigators to Lewisville, Texas, they turned the case over to Lewisville authorities.

Lewisville police said Monday they were still gathering information and could not immediately comment.