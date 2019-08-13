Tips for keeping up with your kid’s vaccines before the start of the school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As you check off the last few things your kids need before they start school, make sure their vaccinations are on that list.

Students going into kindergarten and seventh grade have certain required vaccines, but all children will benefit from staying up to date.

We're joined today by Latanya Pender, a clinical nurse supervisor with Guilford County Public Health.

In this week's House Call, we talk about which vaccines are required, why they're important at certain ages and the options families have to cover the cost.