Thousands without power as storms roll through the Piedmont Triad

Thousands of Duke Energy customers are without power as storms rolled through the Piedmont Triad.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, the following counties have over 1,000 reported outages as of 5 p.m. Tuesday:

Forsyth – 3,788

Rockingham – 1,761

Stokes – 1,729

Davie – 1,460

Crews are still assessing the damage and there is no word on when power will be restored.