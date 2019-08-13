Teens harassing walkers and joggers in Greensboro, reports say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Someone is taking aim at walkers and joggers in Greensboro. People have reported getting harassed and hit with pellets near Starmount Drive.

There have been at least two reports in the past week in the usually quiet and peaceful neighborhood.

They say a group of teens took aim at those passing by with plastic pellets.

“I’m extremely surprised that it’s happening here,” said jogger Luddy Hayden.

Starmount Drive and Hamilton Lake Park are Hayden’s favorite running spots.

“I frequently run into people who are just walking, walking their dogs, casually strolling,” Hayden said.

Last Friday, that peace cut short when a vman says a group of teens in a white pick-up truck began shooting pellets at him.

FOX8 spoke to the man who was struck. He wanted to remain anonymous but said this is not the first time unruly teens have caused trouble in the neighborhood.

Many residents have had their mailboxes knocked over.

Posts on social media now have other runners watching their backs.

“The unfortunate thing about being a runner is that you’re a minimalist in terms of what you’re wearing," Hayden said. "So it’s not likely that a runner would have anything to defend him or herself with."