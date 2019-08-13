× SC woman attacked by alligator while out walking her dog

SUN CITY, S.C. — A 68-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after she was attacked by an alligator, WTOC reports.

At about 10 p.m. Monday night, the woman was walking her dog between her and her neighbor’s yards when the alligator attacked.

The creature bit her hand, wrist and leg.

She was taken to a hospital, though it is unclear how severe the injuries are.

DNR conservation officers, wildlife biologists and an alligator control agent found an alligator between 8 and 9 feet long as it was coming out of a pond nearby, according to WTOC.

They captured the creature and euthanized it.

While officials say they cannot confirm for certain if it was the same alligator, it did match the woman’s description of the one that attacked her and was found just about 25 yards from her home.

The woman was still in the hospital Tuesday afternoon.