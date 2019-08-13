× Pennsylvania man charged in 2017 shooting in Winston-Salem that injured 2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested in a 2017 shooting that left two people injured, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Sari M. Rajjob, 33, of Kingston, Pennsylvania, is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

The shooting was reported at 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2017, at the Speedway at 3600 S. Main St.

Police said the suspect parked at the gas pumps in a silver Nissan Xterra, walked to the business, bought gas and then returned to his vehicle.

The suspect then got out a semi-automatic assault-style rifle and fired several times at the gas station, striking two victims, according to police.

Police said the suspect then got in his vehicle and left.

Two victims, Glenn Spivey Jr. and Betty Hardy Galloway, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Rajjob is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.