North Carolina 3-year-old uses lemonade stand profits to buy diapers for mothers in need

DURHAM, N.C. — It’s been an overwhelming couple of weeks for 3-year-old Ava Lewis and her mother Maggie, WTVD reports.

The Durham mother and daughter have had their hands full selling lemonade.

Ava’s lemonade stand at 2902 Hillsborough Road in Durham was positioned in front of her mother’s hair salon, The Lather Lounge, when people began buying gallons of lemonade, instead of cups.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Maggie said. “Since God is in it, it’s no limit!”

The Lewis family sold enough lemonade to reach Ava’s goal to buy baby supplies for children in need.

Monday morning, the pair dropped off several boxes of baby wipes and a box of diapers to the Good Samaritan Inn, operated by the Durham Rescue Mission. The Inn prides itself in being a transition facility for women facing life’s toughest challenges. According to the mission’s website, the inn houses an average of 130 women and children each night.