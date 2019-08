HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was assaulted by two people at the High Point Greenway and one of them had a gun, police say.

The assault happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday off of Deep River Road.

No arrests have been made.

Police say they are still looking for two men who were reportedly driving a four-door Sedan.

One is described as being in his mid-30s and the other is described as having a goatee and a large muscular face.