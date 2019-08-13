× Mac and cheese craving leads Greensboro woman to $250,000 prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — Stephanie Couch, of Greensboro, won $250,000 when she stopped to buy ingredients to make mac and cheese, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

She bought the winning 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket Saturday at the Food Lion on Holden Road in Greensboro.

“It was just a normal shopping trip for me,” Couch said.

Couch took the ticket home and didn’t scratch it until Monday morning at breakfast.

“I saw the ‘7’ and the ‘7’ and was like, ‘Oh my God! I just won $250,000,’” Couch said. “I took my glasses off, rubbed my eyes and looked at the ticket again just to make sure I wasn’t seeing things.”

Couch claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $176,876.

She plans to use some of the money to remodel the bathrooms in her home.