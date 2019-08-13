LaShawn is looking for a Forever Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LaShawn is a 12-year-old with big dreams, and she could use the loving support of a forever family.

Guardian Ad Litem Heather Palmatee said, "I don`t even know where I would begin other than she is just amazing in every way."

LaShawn likes to play sports, draw and listen to music. She also loves math and reading action and mystery books. She says she's even working on her own book.

"My friends would say about me that I am a very outgoing person," she said. "I am very compassionate, I am very understanding, and loyal.

LaShawn dreams of going to Harvard and medical school to become a surgeon.

"I want to do something bigger," she said. "Something with me actually helping physically and see the smile in their faces and their families faces."

Palmatee said, "She is 12 years old, but she is so inspirational, and you feel like you are talking to someone who has the wisdom of an 80-year-old sage master."

LaShawn would love to be in a big house with a younger sibling.

"I want to be an older sister to lead somebody down the right path," LaShawn said. "To me, a Forever Family means somebody who is understanding and especially loving because that is what a lot of us need in our lives, some love."