× High Point man charged after authorities find stolen mini-excavator, park bench, unlawfully owned guns

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man is facing stolen property charges after officers found property reported stolen at his home, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Detectives were investigating a larceny where a Bobcat mini-excavator was stolen from a construction site and they were led to 581 N. Old Greensboro Road, a home owned by 54-year-old Ricky Scott Cecil.

On July 15, deputies with Davidson County were called to help officers with Guilford County in executing a search warrant for the Old Greensboro Road location.

Once authorities arrived, they say the Bobcat mini-excavator was found along with a Bobcat skid steer, a 1991 Jeep Cherokee, a trailer-mounted air compressor, a City of High Point park bench and a Honda four-wheeler.

During the search, a vast amount of hand tools were also discovered all around the property that either had the serial number plate removed or scratched off, the release says.

The discovery of the multiple hand tools also led to a followup search warrant for the inside of the home and two guns were found.

Deputies say Cecil had a current 50B in effect, which is a restraining order that is designed specifically for victims of domestic violence to give them the protection they need from the abuser, preventing him from owning any guns.

He was charged with five counts of possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm in violation of a 50B.

Cecil was placed in the Davidson County jail under a $150,000.00 secured bond for the possession of stolen property and possession of the stolen motor vehicle, the release says.

He was held with no bond on the charge of possession of firearms in violation of a 50B.

His court date is set for Sept. 9.

He also has related pending charges in Guilford County stemming from the joint investigation, the release says.