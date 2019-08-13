‘Friends’ to hit theaters for 25th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey are all headed to the big screen.

Monday Warner Brothers and Fathom Events announced that it will host a viewing of the hit 90s show in movie theaters across America this fall.

Twelve episodes will be shown at more than o1,000 theaters for three nights in Sept.

The special screenings are to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary.

"Friends" first debuted on Sept. 22, 1994.

The episodes selected for theaters are supposed to be remastered for optimum movie screen viewing.

