Florida man arrested in Alamance County after sexually assaulting child, sheriff's office reports

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Florida man was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

In December 2018, the sheriff’s office learned that the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida had an open investigation into child abuse connected to Alamance County.

The child told officials they were sexually and physically abused by Robert Charles King, 39, of Hudson, Florida.

After investigating, the sheriff’s office charged Robert King with four counts of felony first-degree sex offense of a child and felony indecent liberties with a child.

King was arrested on Monday when he came to Graham to get information about a civil proceeding.

He was placed under a $500,000 secured bond.