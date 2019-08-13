Family identifies man shot, killed after deputy says tractor almost ran over patrol car in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Family confirmed 20-year-old Cole Jessup was killed when a deputy shot and killed him Monday night in Randolph County. A deputy says Jessup nearly ran over his patrol car with a tractor.

At about 12:43 a.m. Tuesday morning, a deputy was patrolling on Joe Branson Road, just off of NC 22/42, when he saw a tractor driving erratically in the middle of the road without its headlights on.

The deputy tried to pull over the driver but the tractor kept going, driving through a yard and causing damage, before turning around toward the deputy.

The tractor, which has been confirmed as stolen and belonging to Meadow Farms Inc., then allegedly rammed the patrol car three times, almost rolling the car over.

Fearing that the nearly 7,000-pound machine could roll over his car and kill him, the deputy shot the driver.

Jessup died at the scene.

The deputy was not injured and was placed on administrative leave as is protocol.

According to a news release, Jessup was once charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation and reckless driving with wanton disregard.

In 2016, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The State Bureau of Investigation is on scene and investigating.

This is the third deputy-involved shooting this summer. Sheriff Gregory Seabolt says this may be connected to a spike in drug issues in the county.