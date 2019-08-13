× Ex-Disney water park employee arrested, accused of stealing

ORLANDO, Fla. — An ex-employee at Walt Disney World’s Typhoon Lagoon went into an employee locker room and stole credit cards, gift cards and various items, authorities say, WESH reports.

Shariel Agosto, 28, is accused of trying to buy $250 worth of alcohol, gas and food with the cash and credits cards that she took from a behind the scenes area she knew how to navigate, an arrest affidavit said.

She was arrested Aug. 1 on charges including unlawful possession of a stolen credit card and petit theft.