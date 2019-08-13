Deputies bust cross-county drug trafficking ring operated from behind Randolph County bars, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies busted a drug ring in Randolph and Montgomery counties that was allegedly operated from behind bars in Randolph County.

Now, the Biscoe man and his alleged accomplices are facing new charges, and deputies seized drugs, including a half-pound of methamphetamine.

On June 27, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics Unit searched a hotel room and found what they called a trafficking amount of heroin and methamphetamine.

Ryan Montgomery Moore, 32, of Biscoe, was arrested and placed in the Randolph County Detention Center.

Investigators, however, believe Moore continued trafficking drugs from behind bars.

Deputies say Moore conspired with Javonta Rashawn Horton, 29, of Asheboro, and Archie Fulton Moore, 63, of Biscoe, to peddle heroin and methamphetamine in both Randolph and Montgomery counties.

Deputies pulled Horton over in a traffic stop on Aug. 5, arrested him and seized heroin and methamphetamine.

Officials from the two counties searched 156 Garlin Lane in Biscoe where Montgomery County deputies found and arrested the older Moore and Esther Vadillo Benitez, 27, of Biscoe.

In total, investigators seized 240.8 grams or half a pounds of methamphetamine, 18.6 grams of heroin, 889.5 grams or 2 pounds of marijuana, 24 dosage units of Diazepam and $1,974.00 in cash.

Horton is charged with two counts of felony trafficking in heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession heroin, felony possession methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and felony conspire to traffic in heroin.

He received a $1 million secured bond.

Archie Moore was charged by Montgomery County with felony trafficking in heroin, felony possession of schedule I controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance, felony trafficking in drugs, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession controlled substance with intent to manufacture schedule VI, felony possession schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession schedule III controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia. Randolph County charged him with felony conspiring to traffic in heroin.

He received a $350,000 secured bond.

Esther Benitez was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance, felony trafficking in heroin, felony possession schedule I controlled substance, felony trafficking in drugs, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession schedule VI controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance, felony possession schedule III controlled substance and misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia, all out of Montgomery County.

She received a $250,000.00 secured bond.

On Monday, Ryan Moore, Archie Moore and Horton all were charged with an additional count of felony conspiring to traffic in heroin in Randolph County.

Ryan Moore and Horton received an addition $5,000 secured bond.

Archie Moore received an addition $25,000 secured bond.