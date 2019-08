ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Denton man was killed in a crash in Rowan County on Monday, according to Trooper Ned Moultrie.

Troopers responded to the crash at 4:42 p.m. on Bringle Ferry Road near Black Road.

Jacob Anthony Shaw was headed north on Bringle Ferry Road when he went left of center, ran off the road and hit multiple trees, Moultrie said.

Shaw died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

