Deputy shoots, kills person after tractor almost runs over patrol car in Randolph County, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy shot and killed a person after a farm tractor rammed his patrol car in Randolph County.

At about 11:45 p.m. Monday night, a deputy was patrolling on Joe Branson Road, just off of NC 22/42, when he saw a tractor driving erratically in the middle of the road without its headlights on.

The deputy tried to pull over the driver but the tractor kept going, driving through a yard and causing damage, before turning around toward the deputy.

The tractor, which may have been stolen, then allegedly rammed the patrol car three times and almost rolled over the car.

Fearing that the nearly 7,000-pound machine could roll over his car and kill him, the deputy shot the driver.

The person on the tractor died.

Officials have not identified the person on the tractor but do know he lives in the area.

The deputy was not injured and was placed on administrative leave as is protocol.

The State Bureau of Investigation is on scene and investigating.

This is the third deputy-involved shooting this summer. Sheriff Gregory Seabolt says this may be connected to a spike in drug issues in the county.