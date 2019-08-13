× 3-year-old girl still missing after Amber Alert reports 2 girls abducted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A toddler is still missing after two children disappeared overnight in the Charlotte area, according to an Amber Alert.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police have since found 1-year-old Aziyah Sana’a Garner, but they are still looking for 3-year-old Dior Muhammad.

Muhammad is described as a 3-foot-tall black girl weighing about 32 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing black pants and a gray shirt.

Edward Silk Garner Sr. and Edward Silk Garner Jr. allegedly abducted the children.

Garner Jr. is described as a 35-year-old black man standing 6 feet 1 inch tall. He has brown, short-cut hair and brown eyes, as well as a beard with a goatee.

Garner Jr. is described as an 18-year-old black man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has brown, short-cut hair and brown eyes.

Police say Garner Jr. was in the car with his father but do not know the role he had in the alleged abduction of his sister Aziyah.

Police do not know where Garner Sr. and Garner Jr. are at this time were believed to be driving a white 2000 Mercedes Benz S430 with North Carolina tags HCV-1629. They were headed away from 14227 Perugia Way in Charlotte.