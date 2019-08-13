3-year-old and 1-year-old girls found after alleged abduction; Amber Alert canceled

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The second of two missing children was found after the pair disappeared overnight in the Charlotte area, according to an Amber Alert.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police first found 1-year-old Aziyah Sana’a Garner, but they continued looking for 3-year-old Dior Muhammad.

Edward Silk Garner Sr. and Edward Silk Garner Jr. allegedly abducted the children.

Garner Jr. is described as a 35-year-old black man standing 6 feet 1 inch tall. He has brown, short-cut hair and brown eyes, as well as a beard with a goatee.

Garner Jr. is described as an 18-year-old black man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has brown, short-cut hair and brown eyes.

Police say Garner Jr. was in the car with his father but do not know the role he had in the alleged abduction of his sister Aziyah.

Police do not know where Garner Sr. and Garner Jr. are at this time were believed to be driving a white 2000 Mercedes Benz S430 with North Carolina tags HCV-1629. They were headed away from 14227 Perugia Way in Charlotte.