UNCG improves pedestrian safety ahead of 2019 school year

GREENSBORO, N.C. – As students move back to campus, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro wants to remind people to move over and watch out.

This year, the university is adding some features to improve traffic and pedestrian safety.

“We have increased enrollment so more people are on campus,” said UNCG Police Chief Paul Lester. “We also have a lot of traffic in this area because of where we’re located. We want to try to make sure we’re as safe as we can possibly be.”

Students and staff returning to campus can already see some changes made.

The speed limit on some of the smaller roads inside the campus has been lowered from 20 miles per hour to 15. New speed radar signs were installed as a reminder.

“The small stuff can be some of the most dangerous things,” said Saheim Jones, an incoming freshman. “If a car comes speeding by and I’m on my way to campus and I don’t see it, I could easily get hit, so I’m glad they lowered the speed limit.”

Newly painted crosswalks on West Gate City Boulevard and bike lanes are also part of the safety upgrades.

Chief Lester says the university is continuing to push other safety programs and features like the Livesafe App, which allows students to engage with police, and “Run, Hide, Fight” courses available.

“Recently, we had the UNC-Charlotte shooting and after that safety has always been on my mind,” Jones said.

FOX8 asked the chief if the shooting at UNC-Charlotte changed anything in Greensboro.

“We are actually pushing “Run, Hide, Fight” a little heavier, trying to increase our attendance and participation,” Chief Lester said. “We also have concerning behaviors, which was a prevention strategy."