Thomasville man arrested for alleged sexual assault of juvenile, deputies say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Thomasville man was taken into custody after a warrant for his arrest was taken out for multiple counts, including statutory sex offense of a child, relating to an assault that has been happening since around 2013, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

James Edward Maness, 64, was arrested Friday without incident and deputies received information regarding possible other incidents.

He is in the Davidson County jail under an $850,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 9 at 9:00 a.m.

On July 20, detectives became aware of the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile.

The juvenile gave a detailed account of the incident to authorities and, following further investigation, Maness was identified as the suspect, deputies say.

An active warrant for arrest against Maness was taken out for one count each of statutory of a child less than 15 years old, statutory sex offense of a child less than 15 years old and indecent liberties with a minor.