× The Perseids — ‘one of the best meteor showers of the year’ — set to peak tonight

NASA calls it “one of the best meteor showers of the year,” and it is set to peak tonight.

The Perseid meteor shower, caused by debris left behind by the comet Swift-Tuttle, started in late July.

Monday night and early Tuesday morning, however, is when it will be at its best.

You can watch the shower anytime after the sun sets Monday at 8:13 p.m. Even with the light of the moon, viewers should still be able to witness about 15 to 20 meteors per hour.

NASA reports that the best possible time to spot the impressive shower will be slim, because this special astronomical event will be interrupted by another more common one: a nearly full moon.

The moon will set at 5:05 a.m. Tuesday morning and the sun will rise at 6:37 a.m. That time in between will be the best opportunity to possibly more than 60 meteors per hour.

Weather permitting, NASA plans to livestream the meteor shower from a camera in Huntsville, Alabama, beginning at about 8 p.m. on the NASA Meteor Watch Facebook page.

NASA says it’s known as one of the best meteor showers because of the high rate of meteors and the pleasant temperatures for viewing.