Teacher Supply Warehouse helps new Guilford County teachers get needed supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- During the back-to-school shopping season, the Teacher Supply Warehouse in Greensboro sort of looks like a department store during the Christmas shopping season.

The warehouse is packed with new teachers looking for bargains. In this case, the bargains are everywhere because the paper, pencils and books are free.

Kaleigh Ferree is one of the teachers taking advantage of the shopping session just for new educators or teachers that are new to Guilford County public schools.

"It's very important," Ferree said. "I've gotten a lot of resources for my classroom just this morning and I've been here for 45 minutes so it's been a great resource to have."

On average, teachers leave the Teacher Supply Warehouse with $150 worth of supplies. The savings mean a lot to new teacher Wyatt Howard.

"These resources are not cheap," Howard said. "So having this resource for a beginning teacher like me is super helpful."

Karen Hornfeck is the strategic communications director for the Guilford Education Alliance, the organization behind the Teacher Supply Warehouse. Hornfeck is thrilled that companies and the community are working together to help offset the cost of supplying a classroom.

"They are putting together libraries for their classes and school supplies. So we want to help them," Hornfeck said. "Oftentimes the cost of supplying a classroom comes out of their own pockets."

"This summer alone I have spent hundreds of dollars of my own money," Ferree said. "I've have created an Amazon wishlist for my classroom."

Family and friends are helping out the new teachers, but Howard explains that community support means the most.

"I would say teaching is a community service," Howard said. "But to do it well, we need the community to support us."

The Piedmont can help supply Guilford County public school teachers with classroom materials by dropping off supplies at the Greensboro Science Center. Visitors can take their crayons, paper and pencils to the science center until Aug. 26.

Jake's Billiards on Spring Garden Street is hosting Tacos for Teachers every Tuesday in August. Fifty cents from every taco sold goes toward purchasing school supplies. Recently, Jake's Billiards delivered $450 worth of educational material to Guilford Education Alliance's Teacher Supply Warehouse.